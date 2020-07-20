PM invited for Ram Mandir ceremony in August

PM Modi holding a video conference

The Ram Mandir Trust which is looking into the building of the construction of a temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the temple. This will be on 3 or 5 August.

The trust held its first formal meeting on Saturday to discuss the possible date for beginning of temple construction. This has been delayed due to the coronaviruss pandemic. PM Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on 5 February.

The trust said that two dates have been proposed after looking at the calculations of movements of stars and planets.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the then disputed land in Ayodhya would be given to a government-run trust for the building of a temple for Lord Ram. Muslims were given a five-acre plot elsewhere in the district.

The verdict was passed by the five-judge constitution bench amid appeals for peace by political and religious leaders and heightened security across India.

