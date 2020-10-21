PM Modi addresses nation, warns war on Covid not over

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday ahead of beginning of the festive season. Modi stressed on the importance of following Covid protocols, especially social distancing and wearing of masks as many festivals are lined up in coming weeks.

• Though lockdown is over, Covid virus is still prevalent amongst us. Indians have made a long journey. The last several months have been tough for all. We cannot let the progress of seven months go wasted.

• India has better recovery rate and less mortality rate when compared to countries like USA, Spain and Brazil. Cases have increased in the USA due to complacency. So we must be careful.

• There are over 1,20,000 quarantine centers in India. We have over 90 lakh beds for Covid patients across the country.

• Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have been working round the clock. This is not the time to be careless or take risks.

• Make sure you protect the elderly, children and your own family members by wearing masks when you step out. You are risking yourself if you go out without masks. A lot of people are being reckless.

• We will ensure that Covid vaccine reaches every nook and corner of the country. A plan is already ready for vaccine delivery and preparations are in full speed. We cannot be complacent till the vaccine is developed. Do not let your guard down and don’t think that the war on Corona is over.