PM Modi announces nationwide lockdown for 21 days

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday night at 8 pm on spread of Coronavirus. Modi declared a complete lockdown of Indian cities, towns and villages starting from 12 am on Wednesday for the next three weeks. He added that a lockdown is essential. The next 21 days are crucial in saving lives of billions of Indians in the country.

Modi urged everyone to stay indoors of their houses and keep their areas clean and disinfected as the virus spreads like wildfire. Those who venture out to the roads for unnecessary reasons will be charged and punished severely. Social distancing and staying inside homes is the only way to combat the deadly virus. According to Modi, creating a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ inside the homes and not crossing it is also important.

Modi started off his speech by saying that the ‘Janata Curfew’ was a huge success across India, and criticized those who did no adhere to the curfew last Sunday. He further added that most of the developed nations has failed to contain spread of the virus. Undoubtedly, India must take steps at the earliest to control Coronavirus without delay.

During his speech, Modi also appreciated the medical staffs and police men for their relentless work to save lives of people. He further added that many people are also joining hands to help the poor.

Modi warned people to not self-medicate. If any one feels uneasy or sick, they must immediately contact helpline numbers. A Rs 15,000 crore package will be introduced to tackle Coronavirus for testing facilities, PPE’s, ICU’s, Ventilators and trained medical workers. Modi also assured that steps have been taken to ensure supply of essential commodities.

The deadly Coronavirus has infected nearly 3 lakh people across the world. Over 17,000 people have already died. Maximum number of deaths have been reported from Italy and China, the country from where Corona originated. In India, maximum number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Kerala. Over nine people have died in the country from Coronavirus.

