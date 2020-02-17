PM Modi announces new decision on Ayodhya temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Centre will hand over the 67-acre land acquired in Ayodhya to the newly formed Ram Temple Trust which has been given the charge of overseeing the construction of a grand temple at the site.

The Centre acquired 67 acres of land around the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The government has taken another big decision related to the Ram Temple. The 67-acre land acquired under the Ayodhya law will be transferred in its entirety to the newly formed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The grandeur and divinity of the Temple built on this big piece of land will increase. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi made the statement in Varanasi. He also said that India’s identity was made through its traditions and culture and is not defined by its rulers. “India as a nation was never defined by who won and who lost. The concept of the nation here is formed not by ruling power but by people’s culture and traditions, it (the concept of the nation) is made by the people’s enterprise”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the occasion along with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

PM Modi also launched over 30 projects and a super-speciality government hospital and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital.