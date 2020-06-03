PM Modi assures support to industries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government will fully support industries in their efforts to help India get ahead on the path of self-reliance.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) annual session he said, “The world is looking for a trusted, reliable partner and India has the potential, strength and ability. Today, all of you, including all industries must benefit from the trust that has developed for India all over the world”.

PM Modi also said that its the responsibility of industries and organisations like CII to make sure that there is trust, quality and competitiveness in all the things that are done. He said that getting growth restarted is not hard.

It is about creating a strong enterprise in India. Enterprises that can become global forces. it about generating employment. It is about empowering our people to come out and create solutions that can define the future of our country. In this campaign, a big institution like CII will also have to come forward in a new role post-corona. We will definitely get our growth back. India will get its growth back. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He also said that while the virus has pushed India back, things will change after 8 June when the economy opens up again.

