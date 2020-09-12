PM Modi cautions people about Covid pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned people against being careless amid the coronavirus pandemic. While addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing, he talked about the importance of social distancing and masks until a vaccine is found.

“Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori (No carelessness till a medicine is found, mask and maintaining distance of two yards is necessary),” he said.

India has been reporting close to one lakh coronavirus cases daily for the last few days. Earlier this month, India crossed Brazil to become the second worst-coronavirus hit county. Experts say India is likely to cross the United States – which has the most Covid cases – in the next few months if the current rate of growth is not stemmed.

PM Modi has been stressing on the importance of social distancing as an effective weapon. The virus, which has infected millions across the world, currently has no cure.

Many medicine companies across the world have been working to develop a vaccine for the virus. Some candidates have shown good initial response but a safe vaccine will take at least several months before it can be used to rid the world of the disease.