PM Modi cautions people about Covid pandemic

Pm modi wearing a saffron turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned people against being careless amid the coronavirus pandemic. While addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing, he talked about the importance of social distancing and masks until a vaccine is found.

Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori (No carelessness till a medicine is found, mask and maintaining distance of two yards is necessary),” he said.

India has been reporting close to one lakh coronavirus cases daily for the last few days. Earlier this month, India crossed Brazil to become the second worst-coronavirus hit county. Experts say India is likely to cross the United States – which has the most Covid cases – in the next few months if the current rate of growth is not stemmed.

PM Modi has been stressing on the importance of social distancing as an effective weapon. The virus, which has infected millions across the world, currently has no cure.

Many medicine companies across the world have been working to develop a vaccine for the virus. Some candidates have shown good initial response but a safe vaccine will take at least several months before it can be used to rid the world of the disease.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

coronavirus

Headlines

India records over 1,000 Covid deaths in a day

attack on doctors

Headlines

UK firm pauses Covid-19 vaccine study after volunteer develops illness

Close up of Kalpana Chawla

Headlines

US spacecraft named after late astronaut Kalpana Chawla

rhea chakraborty taken to jail

Headlines

Rhea Chakraborty denied bail in drugs case

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

'Playing golf gives me satisfaction, makes me happy' - My Take by Ankush Saha, para golfer

Get-hooked

What makes Udaan in Jalandhar a uniquely inclusive school

Parasports

Bethany Society Shillong are champs at the 4th national blind football tournament

Get-hooked

Understanding not responding to name as a sign of ASD