PM Modi delivers speech at UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the 75th virtual United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Saturday, strongly criticized the body for sidelining India in the UN decision-making process.

While addressing, Modi said that India is proud to be a founding member of the UN. Though India was able to avoid a world war three, many civil wars along with terrorist attacks that shook the world has taken place.

Modi pointed out that the world has been fighting Corona for the past eight to nine months. “Where is the UN in this fight?”, he asked. He also pointed out that India has always stood for world peace and has only worked towards welfare of the world as the Indian saying, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ goes.

Modi further stated that Yoga day and International day of non-violence were given to the world by India. India had sent medical supplies to over 150 countries across the world during Covid crisis. “India’s Vaccine production will help in bringing the world out of the pandemic. We are moving towards Phase 3 of clinical trials. We are increasing infrastructure and will help others increase”, he added.

Modi went on to say that India is the leader in global digital transactions and the recently adopted ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ project in the country will help world economy too.

This year’s UN General Assembly was held on a virtual platform due to the Coronavirus pandemic. All the world leaders had delivered their speeches in pre-recorded video format.