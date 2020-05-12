PM Modi holds video-conference meeting with chief ministers

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference meeting with chief ministers of all the Indian states. The meeting was held in order to discuss about easing the lockdown which was extended till 17 May by the central government. Reportedly, chief ministers from five Indian states has requested Modi to extend the lockdown further as a measure to control spread of COVID-19 virus. All the states expressed their concern regarding transport of migrant workers which has caused many controversies already.

Some state chief ministers suggested that economic activities must re-start while a few others felt that it is too early for that. The central government was also criticized for re-starting passenger trains from today to which Modi replied that there are many who wants to return back to their homes. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami has urged the government not to resume trains or flight services in the state until June end.

During the meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the central government stating that they were playing power politics and favoritism during these tough times. She further added that the BJP led central government was working according to a script and sidelining many states and discriminating them as well. Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac had earlier stated the same saying that the central government is releasing relief funds only to certain states of their likes.

Over 67,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported from across India. More than 2000 people have died. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu remains to be the most affected states.