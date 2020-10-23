PM Modi holds virtual address on Durga Puja

Pm modi wearing a saffron turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual address on the occasion of Durga Puja. he paid rich tribute to icons of Bengal as he addressed Durga Puja pandals as the five-day celebrations began in the state.

“Whenever the need was felt in India’s history, Bengal has always led the way for India and shown the path. There have been many renowned people who have come from Bengal and have contributed immensely in guiding the nation is the right direction,” PM Modi said as he opened celebrations at a Puja in Salt Lake via video link.

He listed a long line of Bengali freedom fighters, writers, artistes and others, the PM remarked: “If I continue to take names of such Bengalis, we will come to the end of the day, but the names shall continue.”

The BJP is preparing for the Bengal election just months away. It has made elaborate arrangements for the live-viewing of PM Modi’s virtual address. TV screens were put up in all the 78,000 election booth areas across the state.

The Prime Minister had tweeted about his address: “Tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone.”

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Headlines

India returns Chinese soldier who strayed across border

doctors inside lab

Headlines

India past Covid peak: Government panel

kangana ranaut sitting on a chair

Headlines

FIR against Kangana for spreading religious hate

People riding scooters on rain drenched streets

Headlines

Monsoon likely to continue until end October

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Technology

Updated version of Avaz app has plenty to offer, enables access to wider audience

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

Understanding Bipolar Disorder

Get-hooked

#BeingMom - What makes Nalini Srivastava such a power mom?