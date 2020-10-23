PM Modi holds virtual address on Durga Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual address on the occasion of Durga Puja. he paid rich tribute to icons of Bengal as he addressed Durga Puja pandals as the five-day celebrations began in the state.

“Whenever the need was felt in India’s history, Bengal has always led the way for India and shown the path. There have been many renowned people who have come from Bengal and have contributed immensely in guiding the nation is the right direction,” PM Modi said as he opened celebrations at a Puja in Salt Lake via video link.

He listed a long line of Bengali freedom fighters, writers, artistes and others, the PM remarked: “If I continue to take names of such Bengalis, we will come to the end of the day, but the names shall continue.”

The BJP is preparing for the Bengal election just months away. It has made elaborate arrangements for the live-viewing of PM Modi’s virtual address. TV screens were put up in all the 78,000 election booth areas across the state.

The Prime Minister had tweeted about his address: “Tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone.”