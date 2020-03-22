PM Modi issues fresh appeal as coronavirus cases rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again urged people to avoid leaving home and follow instructions as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to over 270 in India. He said this was important for people to protect themselves as well as their friends and family.

The Prime Minister has already called upon people to follow a Janta Curfew today by not stepping out of their homes from 7 am to 9 pm. He said that this will be a symbol of “self-control”. He also said that every person should choose 10 people and inform them through phones about this and appeal to them to stay at home.

On Saturday, he repeated his appeal on Twitter saying, “Never forget – precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact”.

PM Modi Modi also asked people to follow government advisories about following home quarantine.

This is the time we should all listen to the advice given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He added that the Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains. This makes train travel risky. “PLEASE avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus. Please postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe.*

The government has taken a range of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. This includes shutting down of schools, colleges and public places. Many states have announced a lockdown and asked people to stay at home.

