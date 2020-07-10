PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in Asia

PM Modi holding a video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Asia’s largest solar project in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Called Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project the plant will help not just the state but the entire world as a foundation for a clean environment.

PM Modi dedicated the 750-megawatt ultra mega solar power plant to the nation via video conferencing. He said this will reduce emission by 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide every year.

“Solar energy is going to be a major medium of energy needs not only today but in the 21st century. Because solar energy is sure, pure and secure. Today, Rewa has really scripted history. Rewa is identified with the name of mother Narmada and the white tiger. Now, the name of Asia’s largest solar power project has also been added to it,” said PM Modi. “I congratulate the people of Rewa and Madhya Pradesh and give them my best wishes. This solar plant of Rewa will help in making this entire area a big centre of energy in this decade”.

Madhya Pradesh’s Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among those present during the launch virtually.

The Prime Minister said that as India is moving towards the new peaks of development, self-sufficiency in electricity is very important. “When we talk about self-reliance and progress, the economy is an important aspect. Policymakers from all over the world have been in dilemma for years whether to think about the economy or environment,” he said.

The project is the first renewable energy project to supply to an institutional customer outside the state, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

It will get 24% of energy from the project with the remaining 76% being supplied to the state discoms of Madhya Pradesh.

