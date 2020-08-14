PM Modi launches new platform to reward taxpayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new platform to reward honest taxpayers and to make it easier to follow tax norms. Called the Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest, the platform is a big push for tax reforms.

“The country’s honest taxpayer plays a big role in nation-building… A faceless tax system will give the taxpayer confidence on fairness and fearlessness,” said PM Modi. This platform will be available to all citizens from 25 September.

The new facilities said the PM is to honour the honest people who play a big role in nation-building. He said that the launch is a new milestone in the structural reforms initiated by his government.

The government is now focussing on making tax-paying seamless, painless, faceless. Faceless as it shouldn’t matter who is paying tax and who is tax officer. Taxpayers will now be given the respect they deserve. The taxpayer will now be trusted, not looked at with doubt. The tax department will have to carry out the steps and processes in a time-bound manner. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The taxpayers’ charter was announced in the Union Budget for fiscal year 2020-21 by the Finance Minister. The facility is likely to empower citizens by ensuring time-bound services by the Income Tax Department.

“Today is a landmark day in the history of tax administration,” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “With electronic replies, zero physical interface of authorities & instant solutions your way, this is the newest, most convenient & easiest way to tackle your IT litigation issues,” she said in a tweet.

PM Modi also appealed to people to voluntarily pay their taxes. “In the last 6 to 7 years, the number of people filing income tax returns has increased. But it cannot be denied that only 1.5 crore people pay taxes in a country of 130 crore. I hope and urge people who do not fall under any tax net now to come forward by themselves to pay tax).”

The government has undertaken various tax reforms in the past six years. The Income Tax Department has simplified the income tax return-filing process and reduced taxes for the common man.