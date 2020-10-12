PM Modi launches property cards scheme

Pm modi wearing a saffron turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the physical distribution of property cards under the SVAMITVA (ownership) scheme on Sunday.

The move willhelp villagers to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said the launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link sent on their mobile phones. This would be followed by a physical distribution of property cards by state governments.

These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

PM Modi interacted with many beneficiaries of the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme.

