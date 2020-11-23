PM Modi launches scheme for UP villages

Prime minister Narendra Modi has launched a scheme called Har Ghar Nal Yojna (tap water to every household), for the villages of Vindhya region of Uttar Pradesh. He did this via video conferencing on Sunday.

The scheme worth 5,555.38 crore rupees is aimed at providing water to over 41 lakh villagers in two districts.

“This region is full of natural resources but is has been always ignored since independence. Despite the region having many rivers, it is known for draught. However, this government addressed the problem of water scarcity and as a result, ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’ was launched today,” said the PM.

The PM also said that all villages are being empowered under this government, adding that priority is being given to making villagers, tribals and the poor self-reliant. “Self reliant villages give strength to a self-reliant India,” PM Modi added.

According to a press statement by the government, under ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojna’, the Yogi Adityanath government will ensure water supply through pipelines to 2,995 villages in two districts in the region.

A total of 41,41,438 families will be benefitted from the scheme in both the districts. The scheme will be completed within the next two years and water supply will be started, he added.