PM Modi launches scheme for UP villages

Pm modi wearing a saffron turban

Prime minister Narendra Modi has launched a scheme called Har Ghar Nal Yojna (tap water to every household), for the villages of Vindhya region of Uttar Pradesh. He did this via video conferencing on Sunday.

The scheme worth 5,555.38 crore rupees is aimed at providing water to over 41 lakh villagers in two districts.

“This region is full of natural resources but is has been always ignored since independence. Despite the region having many rivers, it is known for draught. However, this government addressed the problem of water scarcity and as a result, ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’ was launched today,” said the PM.

The PM also said that all villages are being empowered under this government, adding that priority is being given to making villagers, tribals and the poor self-reliant. “Self reliant villages give strength to a self-reliant India,” PM Modi added.

According to a press statement by the government, under ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojna’, the Yogi Adityanath government will ensure water supply through pipelines to 2,995 villages in two districts in the region.

A total of 41,41,438 families will be benefitted from the scheme in both the districts. The scheme will be completed within the next two years and water supply will be started, he added.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Image of Dr Harsh vardhan

Headlines

COVAXIN final trials may end soon, says minister

Image of devotees outside Sabarimala temple

Headlines

Sabarimala temple opens for devotees

A team of Delhi Police on bikes

Headlines

2 terrorists arrested in Delhi

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Headlines

4 terrorists killed in Jammu & Kashmir encounter

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

#ThankYouTeacher - Coach Gaurav Khanna has scripted India’s biggest success stories in Deaf & Para Badminton

Technology

Learning becomes richer, deeper for children with vision impairments with Tactopus

Get-hooked

#ChampionswithCP - Every barrier is a reason to strive harder for Dr Riitesh Sinha, innovator with cerebral palsy

Get-hooked

Parenting corner - ADHD & Discipline