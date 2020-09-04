PM Modi may address virtual UN General Assembly

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, international events and public gatherings are banned in most of the countries. With the annual year of the United Nations (UN) approaching closer, leaders have decided to hold the meet on a virtual platform as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on 26 September.

This is the first time that UN is holding their annual year ceremony on a virtual platform due to Covid spread. This year is special because it marks 75 years of formation of the UN.

The Department for General Assembly and Conference Management has put out a list with names of all speakers. The final list is yet to be out since it is likely to be changed in the upcoming two weeks. The General debate will go on from 22 to 29 September. Reportedly, world leaders will provide their pre-recorded statements which will be submitted to the UN. Amongst the speakers are USA President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron.