PM Modi may address virtual UN General Assembly

Pm Modi speaking on his radio show

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, international events and public gatherings are banned in most of the countries. With the annual year of the United Nations (UN) approaching closer, leaders have decided to hold the meet on a virtual platform as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on 26 September.

This is the first time that UN is holding their annual year ceremony on a virtual platform due to Covid spread. This year is special because it marks 75 years of formation of the UN.

The Department for General Assembly and Conference Management has put out a list with names of all speakers. The final list is yet to be out since it is likely to be changed in the upcoming two weeks. The General debate will go on from 22 to 29 September. Reportedly, world leaders will provide their pre-recorded statements which will be submitted to the UN. Amongst the speakers are USA President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

coronavirus

Headlines

India crosses 36 lakh Covid cases

Metro train at Koyambedu station in Chennai

Headlines

Centre releases new guidelines for metro services

Harbhajan Singh is wearing a blue T shirt

Headlines

After Raina, Harbhajan pulls out of IPL 2020

Close up of Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Headlines

Kerala Chief Minister warns of hike in Covid cases

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

“Work hard, success never dies”- My Take by swimming champion Vishwas KS

Get-hooked

"I asked for my khukri & cut off my leg"- My Take by Ian Cardozo, 1st war disabled Indian soldier to lead a battalion

Get-hooked

Cart With Heart aims to create self employment opportunities for people with disabilities across India

Parasports

“Government apathy towards para sports demotivates us” - MyTake by Ebin Joseph