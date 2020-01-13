PM Modi on 4-day trip to Kolkata

narendra modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a four-day visit to Kolkata. During a speech at Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, he accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Speaking to students PM Modi said the the citizenship law will not snatch citizenship, but give citizenship. He also said that the law would not affect the interests of the states in north-east India.

PM Modi met with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his visit. She asked him to reconsider enforcing the CAA.

What you have understood, the opposition doesn’t want to understand. Even after much clarification, those with vested interests are misleading people. The world now knows the atrocities that minorities are facing in Pakistan… Pakistan has to answer why it committed atrocities on minorities for 70 years. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Saturday there were protests against the citizenship law at several places across Kolkata. Most of the protestors were from the Left and the Congress. There were students from universities as well.

Mamata Banerjee joined the protests too after meeting PM Modi. She said the meeting with the PM was a courtesy call. “It was a courtesy call since he has come to Bengal. I told the Prime Minister that people of the state are not accepting the CAA, NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register). I asked him to rethink these steps,” she said.

Watch in Sign Language

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Prince Harry and wife Meghan

Headlines

Britain’s royal family hit by controversy

police kashmir

Headlines

J&K cop detained in car with two terrorists

movie poster with deepika's image

Headlines

Deepika film Chhapaak threatened with lawsuit

Students protests

Headlines

JNU violence sparks protests across India

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

National-level para sportsperson Anthony John seeks help for better quality wheelchair

Get-Hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

Get-Hooked

Understanding Stress of Moving House for Child with Autism

Accessibility

Ex-IIM prof Dr Anita Sharma is teaching people with disabilities how to drive