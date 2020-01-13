PM Modi on 4-day trip to Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a four-day visit to Kolkata. During a speech at Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, he accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Speaking to students PM Modi said the the citizenship law will not snatch citizenship, but give citizenship. He also said that the law would not affect the interests of the states in north-east India.

PM Modi met with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his visit. She asked him to reconsider enforcing the CAA.

What you have understood, the opposition doesn’t want to understand. Even after much clarification, those with vested interests are misleading people. The world now knows the atrocities that minorities are facing in Pakistan… Pakistan has to answer why it committed atrocities on minorities for 70 years. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Saturday there were protests against the citizenship law at several places across Kolkata. Most of the protestors were from the Left and the Congress. There were students from universities as well.

Mamata Banerjee joined the protests too after meeting PM Modi. She said the meeting with the PM was a courtesy call. “It was a courtesy call since he has come to Bengal. I told the Prime Minister that people of the state are not accepting the CAA, NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register). I asked him to rethink these steps,” she said.

