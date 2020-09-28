PM Modi praises farmers in Mann Ki Baat address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. He talked about the rich tradition of art in India and said that many people are contributing to the process. He praised the role played by modern-day storytellers in India.

PM Modi also talked about the coronavirus threat and said people must maintain social distancing. “Don’t lower your guard against Covid-19 till we have medicine”, he said.

He also referred to the farmers saying agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming. Talking about the controversial farm bills, he said farmers are earning 10-12 lakh rupees per acre every year by growing vegetables. They have the power to sell it to whoever they want. He also praised them for their major role in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

This is 69th edition of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat

Earlier on 14 September, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 69th edition of the programme.

Watch in Sign Language