PM Modi praises farmers in Mann Ki Baat address

Pm Modi speaking on his radio show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. He talked about the rich tradition of art in India and said that many people are contributing to the process. He praised the role played by modern-day storytellers in India.

PM Modi also talked about the coronavirus threat and said people must maintain social distancing. “Don’t lower your guard against Covid-19 till we have medicine”, he said.

He also referred to the farmers saying agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming. Talking about the controversial farm bills, he said farmers are earning 10-12 lakh rupees per acre every year by growing vegetables. They have the power to sell it to whoever they want. He also praised them for their major role in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

This is 69th edition of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat

Earlier on 14 September, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 69th edition of the programme.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Air India

Headlines

Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from India

Close up of Salman Khurshid

Headlines

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid in Delhi riots chargesheet

Image of collapsed building

Headlines

16 dead in Mumbai building collapse

Red coloured bus stuck in heavy rains

Headlines

Mumbai flooded after heavy rains

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Accessibility

"Focus on your abilities, not disability" - My Take by Ira Singhal, IAS Officer

Get-hooked

How to help a person with autism feel calm

Get-hooked

#LovePossible - Newlyweds Shilpa & Danish Mahajan are setting serious couple goals

Parasports

“My blade are my wings to fly”- My Take by Sajesh Krishnan, Kerala’s first blade runner