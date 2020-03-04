PM Modi says no need to panic over coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there is “no need to panic” after a coronavirus scare gripped India yet again after two new cases of the disease were confirmed over the last 48 hours.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said he had held an “extensive review” regarding the preparedness levels. He asked all Indians to work together and take small steps to ensure they were safe.

He has asked all Indians to work together (and) take small yet important measures like frequent washing of hands and covering the mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus… different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials to look at the preparations being made to deal with the coronavirus.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a high-level meeting on Monday and advised people to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore.

The first case from Telangana was reported from Hyderabad of a 24-year-old software engineer who works in Bengaluru had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the virus.

Another case in Delhi was that of the parent of a child in a private school in Noida who tested positive for the virus.

Over 3,000 people have died across the world. The deadly virus was detected in China in December last year and has since spread to more than 60 countries and infected over 80,000 people.