PM Modi speaks to the nation about coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country on the coronavirus cases and called for a “Janta curfew” on Sunday, 22nd of March. He said that all citizens must stay home from 7 am to 9 pm to fight coronavirus.

He said that under this curfew, no one should leave their homes or gather in their society. “Only those related to essential services need to go out,” said the PM and said all citizens must abide by this.

He also said that on that day at 5 pm, people should stand at their balconies, windows or doors for five minutes and show their gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens, clapping or clanging utensils. He said this one-day exercise would help bring in a new discipline for social distancing for the next few weeks.

Coronavirus cases in India climbed to 173 on Thursday after 18 new cases were reported. Four people have died.

PM Modi warned people against hoarding and panic buying.

I want to reassure that all steps are being taken to ensure that the supply of milk, medicines and food does not stop. Do not hoard, be sensitive towards the need of others. This will have a major impact on the economy, and a task force led by Finance Minister formed to address it.- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He also said that the world is passing through a huge crisis, and that more countries have been affected than World War 1 and 2.

No international flights will be allowed to land in India from Sunday for a week and the government has urged work from home for most people and said those below 10 and above 65 should stay home.

Watch in Sign Language