PM Modi talks about India-China clash on radio show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has given a befitting response to those who dared to eye the country’s territory in Ladakh. He said this during his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.

The PM was talking about the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on 15 June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action. He also spoke of the economic backlash against China, mentioning how people have decided to boycott Chinese goods.

PM Modi said this would help contribute to and build an Atma Nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

Those who eyed Indian territory in Ladakh have received a befitting response. If India knows how to maintain friendship, it can also confront someone and give an adequate response. Our brave soldiers made it clear that they will not allow anyone to taint the honour of Mother India. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi also paid a tribute to the Indian soldiers who were killed, calling them ‘brave martyrs’, adding “They’ve always kept India safe, valour will always be remembered”.

The Indian Army claims that the Chinese side lost 45 soldiers in the clash.

Meanwhile satellite images from the Galwan river valley obtained by the media NDTV appear to show the presence of Chinese structures on both sides of the Line of Actual Control.