PM Modi talks about India-China clash on radio show

PM Modi holding a video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has given a befitting response to those who dared to eye the country’s territory in Ladakh. He said this during his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.

The PM was talking about the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on 15 June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action. He also spoke of the economic backlash against China, mentioning how people have decided to boycott Chinese goods.

PM Modi said this would help contribute to and build an Atma Nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

Those who eyed Indian territory in Ladakh have received a befitting response. If India knows how to maintain friendship, it can also confront someone and give an adequate response. Our brave soldiers made it clear that they will not allow anyone to taint the honour of Mother India. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi also paid a tribute to the Indian soldiers who were killed, calling them ‘brave martyrs’, adding “They’ve always kept India safe, valour will always be remembered”.

The Indian Army claims that the Chinese side lost 45 soldiers in the clash.

Meanwhile satellite images from the Galwan river valley obtained by the media NDTV appear to show the presence of Chinese structures on both sides of the Line of Actual Control.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

train

Headlines

Railways cancels tickets for regular trains until 12 August

Flag of WHO with the logo of WHO (World Health Organization))

Headlines

Religious events increase spread of COVID-19: WHO

crowded streets of india

Headlines

Full lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from 5 July

Former PM Manmohan Singh

Headlines

Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers, says former PM

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#ChampionsWithCP – Miranda House student Anushka Tiwari aims to make the world a better place for people with disabilities

Get-hooked

Weaving dreams into words - My Take by Rahul Rawal, Author, Blue Crayons

Accessibility

Ex-IIM prof Dr Anita Sharma is teaching people with disabilities how to drive

Get-hooked

Understanding Non-Verbal Autism