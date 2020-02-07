PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a sharp verbal comment targeted at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. He rebutted the opposition criticism of his government by referring to their belated response as the response of “tubelights”.

PM Modi made a reference to the Congress MP’s rally in Delhi and a comment where he said that the youth would beat Modi with sticks over the lack of jobs.

As Rahul Gandhi rose to respond, PM Modi said, “I have been speaking for 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach. Bahut se tubelight aise hi hotey hai (many tubelights are like this)”. Members of the ruling BJP burst into laughter and banged their desks.

While campaigning for the Delhi election, Rahul Gandhi had said at a public meeting: “You wait and see. Narendra Modi who is giving speeches now, he will not be able to get out of his home in six-seven months. The youth of India will beat him with sticks. They will make him understand that if you don’t give jobs to our youth, India cannot go forward.”

PM Modi delivered his response in the Lok Sabha and said he would prepare himself for the “beating” by doing more surya namaskars.

In 70 years, no Congress leader has ever been self-sufficient. I heard one leader’s manifesto – he said, we will beat Modi with a stick in six months. I can imagine that it is a difficult prospect (laughter in the house), so it will take six months to prepare. But even I will prepare in these six months and do more surya namaskar so that I am ready…the kind of abuses I have been subjected to in the past 20 years, I will make myself gaali-proof (abuse-proof) and also danda-proof (stick-proof). – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Later, Rahul Gandhi told the media, “The biggest problem before the country is unemployment and Modi-ji has nothing to say about that. PM’s style is to distract India”.