PM Modi to meet chief ministers next week

India has been ranked as the fourth worst-hit due to rising number of Coronavirus cases. The country is battling with cases as well as a huge financial crisis too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold a video-conference meeting with chief ministers of states on 16 and 17 June. Details regarding the ongoing Coronavirus crisis will be discussed in the online meeting. This was shared on ‘Prime Minister’s Office’ (PMO) page in Twitter. “PM @narendramodi will interact with state Chief Ministers on the 16th and 17th”, it tweeted.

Reportedly, meeting for 21 states and union territories will be held on 16 June. Meeting with ministers of worst hit states will happen on 17 June.

Modi had declared for a nation-wide lockdown on 24 March which went on for over three months. It has been again extended to 30 June. But India has not been able to control number of Coronavirus cases which are increasing at an alarming rate with over 10,000 being reported in 24 hours. Though number of deaths have been declared to be 8500, reports state that it is much more. Over three lakh people have been infected.

India is trying to revive the economy which has been hit badly due to the lockdown. Modi is likely to discuss the matter during the meet with Chief Ministers. Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai are some of the worst hit cities. With the lockdown being eased in most parts of the country, the cases are likely to go up in days to come.