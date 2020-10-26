PM Modi urges people to buy local products

Greeting the country on Dussehra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to buy local products. He said this during his monthly radio address, Mann ki Baat on Sunday. He also urged people ,to practice the quality of patience to overcome the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and stay safe during celebrations.

During the 70th edition of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi asked people to prioritise buying more locally made products for festivals as a way to revive the country’s economy.

“When we talk about festivals and preparing for them, the first thing that comes to mind is about going to the market. This time when you go shopping, remember your resolve of vocal for local. When purchasing goods from the market, we have to give priority to local products,” he said.

He gave examples of Yoga, mallakhamb and Khadi as Indian practices and products that are now celebrated globally.

This time on Gandhi Jayanti, people bought good worth more than ₹ 1 crore from the Khadi store in Delhi’s Connaught Place. Similarly, Khadi masks are also becoming very popular during the coronavirus pandemic. Not only is the popularity of khadi (hand-woven cloth) rising it is also being produced in many places of the world. – Prime MInister Narendra Modi

He also urged people to take pride in their heritage.

“As India becomes more vocal for local, the world is also becoming a fan of our local products… When we are proud of our things, the world’s curiosity about us also increases. Like our spirituality, yoga has attracted the whole world,” he said.