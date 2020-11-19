PM Modi wishes new US President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first phone conversation with US President-elect Joe Biden. Both leaders agreed to work closely to advance the India-US strategic partnership.

PM Modi congratulated Mr Biden during their conversation and they discussed their priorities. These included containing the coronavirus pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change and cooperating in the Indo-Pacific Region.

PM Modi recalled his earlier interactions with Biden, including during his official visits to the United States in 2014 and 2016. Biden had visited India in 2013.

PM Modi also offered his congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying that her success was a matter of pride for the Indian-American community.

Spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns – the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The US statement on the phone call also talked about “strengthening democracy at home and abroad”.

“The president-elect noted that he looks forward to working closely with the prime minister on shared global challenges, including containing COVID-19 and defending against future health crises, tackling the threat of climate change, launching the global economic recovery, strengthening democracy at home and abroad, and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” said a statement from Mr Biden’s transition team.

Mr Biden thanked PM Modi for his congratulations and “expressed his desire to strengthen and expand the US-India strategic partnership alongside the first vice president of South Asian descent” said a statement.