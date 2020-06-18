PM pays tribute to soldiers killed in clash

In a statement to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saiid he wanted to assure everyone that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh would not go in vain. He said that India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked.

“No one should be in any doubt. India wants peace but when provoked, it is capable of giving a fitting reply, be it any situation,” PM Modi said. This is after a border fight on Monday that marked a major escalation after weeks of tension.

“The country will be proud to know that our soldiers died fighting the Chinese,” said PM Modi. Two minutes of silence were observed in tribute to the 20 soldiers who died for the country before starting a scheduled meeting with chief ministers on the coronavirus crisis.

PM Modi has been accused by opposition leaders like Congress’s Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda of silence on the month-long tension with China and Monday’s killings.

Indian Army claim that up to 45 Chinese soldiers have been killed or injured in the fight at Galwan Valley.

The Prime Minister said India wants that differences should not become disputes. “We never provoke anyone but we will not compromise with integrity and sovereignty. Whenever time has come, we have proved our strength and capabilities in protecting our integrity and sovereignty. Sacrifice and resilience is in our national character. But valour and courage is also our country’s character,” he said.

PM Modi has called an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation at the India-China border after the Ladakh clash. Presidents of political parties have been called for the meeting at 5 pm on Friday via video.

