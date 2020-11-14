PM spends Diwali with soldiers at border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Diwali with soldiers at the Longewala post in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

The PM said, “If someone tries to test us at the border, then the answer will be befitting,”

PM Modi paid a tribute to soldiers and their sacrifices. His remarks come a day after 11 people including five soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in several areas in north Jammu and Kashmir.

“India has long borders with several nations, but if there is one border post whose name is known by every Indian, it is Longewala. The Battle of Longewala is one that every Indian knows about and the saying ‘Jo bole so nihaal, sat sri akaal’ comes to mind every time we think about it”, he said to he troops.

He also said, “Some people may wonder why Modi-ji goes to meet soldiers year after year on Diwali. But tell me one thing, Diwali is a festival we celebrate with family, and with those we call our own… so each year, I spend time with you all, because you all are my own, my family,”

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with soldiers guarding the Line of Control (LoC).

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana accompanied the Prime Minister to Jaisalmer.