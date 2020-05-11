PM to discuss economy revival measures with chief ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers of various states today to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown over the Covid-19 or coronavirus disease. The focus of the meeting is likely to be on ways to increase economic activities further and tackle the pandemic in containment zones.

This meeting comes ahead of the end of the second lockdown on 17 May. During this period more activities have been permitted and people are being allowed to move around in many parts of India.

The lockdown was enforced on 25 March and was originally supposed to end on 14 April. It was later extended to 3 May and then again to 17 May.

According to government sources there will be more concessions in terms of what’s allowed. Changes in Covid-19 hotspots and containment zones are not likely. The chances of rail and aviation sectors re-starting operations look remote.

The meeting between PM Modi and chief ministers could also see some discussion on the migrant workers who have returned home and Indians who are being flown back from many parts of the world.