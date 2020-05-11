  • PM to discuss economy revival measures with chief ministers

PM to discuss economy revival measures with chief ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers of various states today to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown over the Covid-19 or coronavirus disease. The focus of the meeting is likely to be on ways to increase economic activities further and tackle the pandemic in containment zones.

This meeting comes ahead of the end of the second lockdown on 17 May. During this period more activities have been permitted and people are being allowed to move around in many parts of India.

The lockdown was enforced on 25 March and was originally supposed to end on 14 April. It was later extended to 3 May and then again to 17 May.

According to government sources there will be more concessions in terms of what’s allowed. Changes in Covid-19 hotspots and containment zones are not likely. The chances of rail and aviation sectors re-starting operations look remote.

The meeting between PM Modi and chief ministers could also see some discussion on the migrant workers who have returned home and Indians who are being flown back from many parts of the world.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Air India

Headlines

Indians stranded abroad to be brought back from 7 May

Image of a gas plant

Headlines

Number of deaths from Vizag gas leak rises to 11, thousands affected

UN Chief Antonia Guterres speaking

Headlines

End ‘tsunami of hate’ sparked by COVID, says UN Chief

people with masks on faces due tocoronavirus

Headlines

Five Indians tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in India

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Trained classical dancer Alpa Sharma is helping children with Down syndrome find their creative side

Employment

Hatti Kaapi's coffee cups bring cheer for many reasons

Get-hooked

Understanding Stress of Moving House for Child with Autism

Get-hooked

Empowering parents & changing public attitudes – Meet the team behind SOCH-Autism Society of Punjab