Police complaint filed against Kanagana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut criticized Maharashtra ruling Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery due to which she had to face a backlash. Kangana’s Mumbai office Manikarnika Films was partly demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Reacting to this, the actor had taken to social media and criticized the move. On Thursday, two police complaints were filed against Kangana at the Vikhroli police station in Mumbai for using foul language at Thackery. Kangana is yet to respond to the complaints.

Kangana had posted a video and then a series of tweets in which she openly criticizes Thackery and the Shiv Sena. She even backlashes at Bollywood ‘movie mafia’. One of her tweets said, “Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless”.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court ruled in favor of Kangana and stated that BMC’s movie was malafide and deplorable. Kangana, who was in her hometown at Himachal Pradesh, was only given 24 hours’ notice before demolishing the premises. Officials did not even wait for her to respond. Kangana returned to Mumbai on Wednesday and visited the demolished office on Thursday of which the photos had gone viral on social media. The case which has been adjourned at the court has its next hearing scheduled for 22 September.