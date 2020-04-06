Police use cellphone data to track people linked to Delhi mosque event

All those who attended the religious gathering in Delhi hosted by the Tablighi Jamaat are being traced through cellphone data by the Delhi Police.. The Crime Branch is investigating the case as it has been identified as a hotspot for the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Over 1,000 people have been found to be linked to the gathering, which was attended by a large number of foreign nationals. Nine thousands people attended the event in March, violating the government’s message of social distancing. Many of them then travelled across India, setting off a sharp increase in infections.

The police are checking all those people whose GPS location in March shows their presence in that area for several days. Police in other states are helping the Delhi Police as well.

A sergeant in the Indian Air Force has been traced through this. He and those in contact with him have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Religious activity by foreign nationals on tourist visa is not allowed and the Union Home Ministry has promised action in the matter. More than 900 foreigners have been blacklisted so far.

Meanwhile, eight Malaysian citizens who were about to board a special flight to Malaysia were caught at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. They were part of the Tablighi Jamaat Centre. They were hiding at different places in Delhi and intended to take a relief flight.

