Political motive behind shooting at AAP leader ruled out

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and arrested a man after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Naresh Yadav was attacked after the election results in Delhi were declared on Tuesday. A party volunteer was killed in the incident and another was hurt.

The attack on MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy took place on Tuesday night when he was coming back from a temple. Yadav was not hurt but a volunteer Ashok Mann accompanying him was killed. Yadav won the Delhi Assembly election from Mehrauli.

The police say there is no political motive behind the shooting incident. They are scanning CCTV footage to identify the killers.

The investigation so far reveals that there was one assailant. Naresh Yadav wasn’t the target. The assailant had specifically come to target the man who was shot dead. –Ingit Pratap Singh, Additional DCP, Southwest Delhi

Around four rounds were fired at Yadav’s convoy by a gunman who was on foot. The gunman escaped after the attack.

“The incident is really unfortunate”, said Yadav. “I do not know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around four rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if police inquires properly, they will be able to identify the assailant”.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP registered a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly election.

