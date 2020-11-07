Polling ends in Bihar Assembly elections

Voter's finger with the ink mark

The third and final phase of polling in Bihar ended on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted an appeal to the voters to “set a new record” as polling began in 78 of the 243 seats voted amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bihar is voting for the third and final phase of the state elections. I appeal to all the voters to step out in large numbers and participate in this festival of democracy and set a new record. And yes, please wear a mask and adhere to the social distancing norms,” PM Modi tweeted.

The PM’s appeal comes days after he addressed over 12 campaign rallies in the state. Nitish Kumar, the current chief minister and the face of the BJP-JDU combine, is seeking his fourth term as the chief minister.

Ntish Kumar’s challenger and former deputy Tejashwi Yadav has addressed more than 15 rallies amid campaign heat.

In the second phase held on 3 November, 94 seats were up for election, a chunk of them were BJP’s strongholds in north Bihar. The key candidates included Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav

