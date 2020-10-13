Power restored in Mumbai after outrage

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, faced power failure on Monday. Being one of the busiest cities in the world, Mumbai clearly couldn’t afford to go for such long hours of power failure. Though the power was restored by evening in most parts of the city, Maharashtra state government and power board faced heavy criticism. Chief minister Uddhav Thackery ordered for a probe into the incident. Union power minister RK Singh said that a team has been sent to Mumbai to look into the details.

Mumbai’s electricity supply board stated that the reason for long hours of power failure was due to one of its grids not functioning.

All the train services in central and western lines had stopped in the morning and was later restored by evening. Mumbai airport and stock exchange managed to function amidst the power failure.

Lakhs of people, especially those on their way to work, were affected due to the power failure. People were seen walking for long distances on road. Traffic signals had stopped in most prominent parts of the city.

Reactions on social media

There were numerous, mixed reactions on social media regarding the power failure in Mumbai.

“25 years ago, when Delhi was riven with daily power cuts, Mumbaikars would scoff at the capital; today, grid failure leads to a 3 hour blackout and Mumbai is in a complete tizzy. Time for commercial capital to join national ‘mainstream’ and know what it’s like being powerless!”, tweeted journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

“It’s hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also…the electricity is gone”, tweeted actor and comedian Vir Das.

“Where are the power grid experts hiding today? They had a lot of advice to give when Prime Minister Modi asked us to light a diya. Don’t they now have some advice for Uddhav on how to manage the power grid? Mumbai has come to a grinding halt”, tweeted BJP leader Amit Malviya.