Disability does not stop Kerala’s Prajith from lending a hand in the battle against Covid

At the forefront in the battle against Coronavirus are doctors, health care workers and policemen. Since the past two months, they have been working relentlessly to fight Coronavirus. Amongst them is 29 year old Prajith from Kochi. Prajith, who has a loco motor disability works as a Junior Lab Assistant at Kalamassery Medical College in Kochi. A few days back, Prajith, who returned home after two weeks of continuous duty, was welcomed by his family and neighbors with claps and cheers. The video had gone viral on social media with thousands of people sharing it. Prajith speaks to NewzHook about the tiring one month and his passion towards the job.

Prajith’s foray into the medical world

Prajith completed his B.Sc in Zoology from Maharajas College, a renowned college in Kerala. Before joining Kalamassery Medical College, he worked as a lab assistant in another laboratory in the city. But he always aspired to join the medical college and has been working there for over a year now.

I’am being paid in daily wages for working here. From a very long time, I wanted to be a part of the Kalamassery Medical College. So when I heard of the job opening, I immediately applied and got it too- Prajith.

When he landed his dream job, Prajith decided to dedicate his heart and soul into it. That is just what he has been doing now.

Standing in the forefront in battle against Coronavirus

A disability did not stop Prajith from doing his part in the fight against Coronavirus. Ever since spread of Coronavirus, Prajith has been working day in and out at the lab. “We get many samples every day. There is no time to take a break, especially during these tough times”, he says.

During the first few days, Prajith used to travel over 15 kms from his home to workplace. When the lockdown happened, there was no public transport which he could use. So he decided to stay back at the college hostel where he is currently residing. Moreover, the work load has been too much.

In between, he got an opportunity to visit home. Soon after he entered his home premises, he saw his own family members and neighbors cheer and clap for him. One of them took a video and posted in on Facebook. It went viral. “I felt very happy. It even came on the newspaper the next day. That was a lot of appreciation for my work”, says Prajith.

Determined to fight Coronavirus

This youngster does not have any plans to return back home any time soon unless the current tough times subside. Ask him about the many attacks on doctors and healthcare workers that is now common in India and Prajith has the answer.

“It is unfortunate that such incidents are happening. Health care workers are in the front leading the battle against Coronavirus. So it is important to respect their dedication and hard work”, he says.

Soon after these tough times are over, many local NGO’s are waiting to honor Prajith’s work. This includes the All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF). Rajeev Palluruthy, Secretary, AKWRF is also Prajith’s neighbor. Rajeev, who is a wheelchair user says, “Soon after returning home, Prajith ensured that he washed all his clothes, cleaned and dried them before stepping into his house. That is what a responsible citizen must be doing. He is the ideal role model for the disabled community. A big salute to his hard work and dedication!”, says Rajeev.

