Pranab Mukherjee’s health critical, on ventilator support

pranab mukherjee

India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee was tested Covid positive earlier this week and was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi. According to reports, Mukherjee’s condition is critical now and his health has worsened. The 84-year-old leader had also undergone a brain surgery for clot owing to his poor health condition. He is currently in ventilator support.

Mukherjee had earlier tweeted, “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19”.

Mukherjee is one of the most loved leaders in the country who has often been vocal about national issues. He calls himself ‘Citizen Mukherjee’ on Twitte and has received various awards including the Bharat Ratna in 2019, Best Administrator in India Award 2011 and Best Parliamentarian Award 1997 to name a few.

Many leaders took to social media to wish Mukherjee a speedy recovery. This included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other prominent leaders from across India.

“Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for #COVID19. My prayers are with him & his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery”, tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“I pray for the well being and speedy recovery of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I am confident he will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly. Wishing him strength and good health”, tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

“I have come to know former President of India Sh. Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for #Covid_19…concerned about his health. wish him a speedy recovery. @CitiznMukherjee”, tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

