I love music. – My Take by Pranav Bakhshi, Model, photographer & golfer

In My Take, Pranav Bakhshi, India’s first model on the autism spectrum, shares the names of his favourite songs and music bands and why he listens to the kind of music he does. The coronavirus lockdown may have put a stop to live concerts but Pranav continues to get his daily music fix thanks to Radio One 94.3.

I am passionate about listening to music. I listen to music on Radio One 94.3. All the time. I like to travel only to Mumbai and Bengaluru because Radio One plays in these cities. I am a big EDM fan. It is awesome. My favourite DJ musician bands of team artists are Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Tiesto, Hardwell and Martin Garrix. I also like EDM megamixes of KSHMR, Deniz Koyu, Dannic, Sam Feldt, Tujamo, Lucas & Steve, Wulf, Diego Miranda and Jacob Plant so much.

I feel so happy when I listen to my favourite EDM Spinnin Records melody All Night by Tujamo & Jacob Plant, Hell Yeah by Tujamo and One Million by Tujamo & Lotten on 94.3 Radio One Megamix on Saturday 10:00 pm till Sunday 3:00 am. I hear my other favourite EDM melodies like Party Time by Tiesto & Swacq, Still The One by Hardwell & KILLTHEBUZZ ft. MAX COLLINS, Unlove You by Armin van Buuren ft. Ne-Yo, Hey by Afrojack ft. Fais ,Takeaway by The Chainsmokers & Illenium ft. Lennon Stella and also Boom Shakalak by Diego Miranda X MR.BLACK ft. I like to hear my favourite Trance melody Waiting for Tomorrow by Martin Garrix & Pierce Fulton ft. Mike Shinoda so much and also Summer Days by Martin Garrix & Macklemore ft. Fall out Boy. I also love to hear Revolution by Armin van Buuren & Luke Bond ft. KAARA, Million Voices by Armin van Buuren and also BLAH BLAH BLAH by Armin van Buuren.

I like to wind up all my things by 9:50 PM and go to my room and on the radio full blast because I don’t want to miss it at all. I keep the door of my room closed so that there is no noise pollution. I sleep after it ends at 3 am. Arnez says that I should wake up at 11 am on Sunday so that I get eight hours of sleep but I don’t like to wake up late. I wake up at 9 am and my fitness starts late on Sundays. After waking up, I keep thinking of the music that I heard at night. I feel great when the same music sometimes plays at my gym.

Earlier, in flashback of 2019, before Radio One Megamix started playing from 10 pm to 3 am, it used to play on Sunday, 12 am. I used to be awake to listen to it also and I remember hearing my favourites Future House melody Bangalore by DJ MOTI & Domastic, House music Waiting for Tomorrow by Martin Garrix & Pierce Fulton ft. Mike Shinoda and Summer on You by Sam Feldt x Lucas & Steve ft. Wulf.

I love EDM melody Ruby by Deniz Koyu released in flashback of January 2014, EDM Melodies Harder by Tiesto & KSHMR ft. Talay Riley and Badam by Hardwell & Henry Fong ft. Mr Vegas released in flashback of 2017 and Eclipse by Deniz Koyu and Whip by Dannic released in flashback of 2019. These melodies are my absolute favourites and I am going to love these melodies always. I listen to them on Radio One and in Sweat Studio Gym also. I request the gym instructors and helpers to play them and my other favourite EDM music like Boom Shakalak by Diego Miranda x MR.BLACK ft. The Kemist. It is great to exercise with my favourite EDM music playing.

I also never miss listening to Friday Night Party Mix on Radio One, 10 pm to 1 am. If I have to go anywhere on Friday, I am back by 9:30 pm because I have to listen to it, full blast, in my room. I like to listen to the Hip Hop songs they play. I like to hear Hey Baby (Drop It To The Floor) by T-Pain ft. Pitbull, Keep On Movin by AristoFreeks ft. Kathy Sledge, My Type by SAINT MOTEL and my favourite melodies Cheating by John Newman, Love Me Again by John Newman, Red Lights by Tiesto, This Is What It Feels Like by Armin van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie, Physical by Dua Lipa and Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa, Instructions by Jax Jones ft. Demi Lovato and Breath by Jax Jones ft. Ina Wroldsen. Also, City Lights by Robin Schulz ft. Ilsey.

I love attending music concerts. I’ve attended Vh1 Supersonic Arcade Marshmello, Sunburn Arena with DJ Snake, Sunburn Arena with Wiz Khalifa, Ananya Birla Live Concert, Sunburn Arena with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and Sunburn Arena with Alan Walker. It is an awesome feeling dancing and singing along with my favourite musicians. I didn’t attend Sunburn Arena with Avicii, and similar events with Armin van Buuren, Afrojack and Tiesto because I was 13, 14 and 15 years old then and it is allowed only for those who are 16 years old. But I missed attending Sunburn Arena with Go Hardwell or Go Home with KILLTHEBUZZ and also Sunburn Arena with Martin Garrix with LOST FREQUENCIES and JUSTIN MYLO even when I was 16 and I felt so disappointed and unhappy about it.

I listen to Kicking it Hard by Hardwell and Adagio For Strings by DJ Tiesto on my headphones when I go for Benetton auditions for ramp walks and when I go for the rehearsals and the final day of the show. It helps me keep calm and stay confident. Also, walking the ramp with awesome music playing is an amazing feeling. I love it.

When I listen to the musicians who are dead, like Michael Jackson, Danny La Rue, Donna Summer, Ben E. King, Sammy Davis Jr., Chester Bennington, Lil Peep, Avicii, Mac Miller and Kenny Rodgers, I feel sad. Arnez says that its unfortunate that they are dead but we can hear their wonderful music always. In flashback of 2016, Arnez said that when I study, music should be off. But I said that I have to listen to music all the time. We negotiated and I agreed to keep the volume low when I am studying. But sometimes when a favourite song plays, I stop studying to listen to it. Arnez says that it is fine. She says that she understands my passion for music. I was disappointed when EDM Concert Road to Ultra which I was so excited about got cancelled due to coronavirus. RJ Aniket had gifted me VIP couple tickets and I also had bought my ticket. Hopefully, the concert will happen in 2021. I am so glad that all the RJs are working from home now when there is a lockdown due to coronavirus and I can still listen to the music I love on Radio one 94.3.

