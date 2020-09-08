Pranav Balasubramanyam, an artist, singer & para sportsperson, wants to inspire the world

Pranav Balasubramanyam hails from Palakkad in Kerala. He was born without both hands, but excels as an artist, singer and para sportsperson. Pranav, who has been appreciated by celebrities, actors and sportspersons from across India has many dreams lined up for the future. In ‘My Take’ this week, this 21-year-old shares his journey with Newz Hook readers.

When I was born, I did not have both hands. Obviously, this left my parents shocked and upset. But now they tell how proud they are about me which leaves my disability behind.

From a very young age, I used to watch my bother Praveen do all activities and I learnt from him. My parents stood behind with all the support because they wanted me to become independent. Thanks to all of them, I can do daily activities with ease now. I do everything with both my legs.

I know that my father Balasubramanyam, mother Swarnakumari and brother Praveen are just a call away when I need them.

Growing up years

I studied in a regular school along with other children who did not have any disabilities. Till class 2, my mother used to accompany me to school. So one of my teachers named Jaya told her that she must stop doing it or I would never learn to become independent. At that point of time, my parents were angry and worried. But now when we look back, those were the wisest words of advice we got till date and best thing that my parents decided to do for me. We are all happy now. I can even clean my room on my own!

After completing class 12, I did my B.Com at the Chittoor government college which was an hour away from home. The first few days were hard because my father had to accompany me to the college. But then I decided to go on my own. But the drivers, bus conductors and even passengers in the buses that I travelled were understanding. Even if the bus was crowded, I was offered a seat. I could complete my under-graduation with a 65 percent.

Multi-talented youngster

I have been doing acrylic paintings and art is something close to my heart. I paint using my legs. Funds from 50 of my works were given to the flood victims of Kerala in the year 2018. They were directly handed over to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This lockdown, I did over 30 works and hope to give the funds from it to Covid relief fund. Most of them are cartoons which can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

I have learnt music starting from school. There were a few teachers of mine who made sure I have a passion for music and they all taught me for free.

An ardent sportsperson

On December 3 which is International disabilities day, every year, I used to participate in sports activities. This was a routine even in school. Initially my teachers told me that I can’t, but then I started to do it. I participated mostly in racing events and I love to run. I have won gold at state and national level Paralympic events.

I love cycling. I’am a member of the Alathur cycle club. Calicut Cycle Brigade has chosen me as their brand ambassador.

Next I want to learn archery and has already been working towards learning it. I could meet most of the celebrities from across India, but still haven’t got the chance to meet Malayalam supersrar Mammootty. I hope I can do it someday.

“Many people tell me that I’am a motivation to them. I feel glad when they tell me that. I believe if I can inspire even one person, then I’am truly lucky. In fact, my dream is to inspire the world”.

