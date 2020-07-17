Artist Praveesh Chandra wants to travel around the world to exhibit his beautiful art-works

Praveesh Chandra, 35 years old, is an artist from Kerala. He was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Dystrophy at a young age. Today, he is an established and succesful artist who has held over 15 exhibitions across Kerala and in Dubai as well. Praveesh talks about his journey in life and future plans.

When Praveesh Chandra was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Dystrophy (SMD) at the age of five, he was shattered. But this youngster gathered all the broken pieces to start afresh by following his passion, and art it was. 35-year-old Praveesh is a renowned artist from Thrissur in Kerala. A disability has not broken his spirits, it has only made him do better in life.

Childhood days

Praveesh recollects that he had symptoms of SMD when he was around four years old. He was barely able to walk or even sit up. So he used to drag himself on the floor to move around due to which he couldn’t attend school. He was home-schooled till class 10 and says that he hasn’t seen the gates of a school till date.

Yes, like every kid, I too wanted to go to school and attend classes. But it was a distant dream for me due to mobility issues. After my disability diagnosis, I had a mental breakdown and underwent depression. I always knew that my life was going to be different because I had symptoms of SMD from a very young age. I couldn’t even play with children of my age though I did make a few friends for life- Praveesh Chandra.

When the doctors confirmed that there was no treatment for SMD, Praveesh decided to not give up. He wanted to look at the brighter side of life, and that is just what he did!

A renowned and established artist

Praveesh’s love for art began from a young age. As a child, he used to scribble and draw on his notebooks. When he realized that school was not happening, Praveesh decided to join an arts course at an institute near his home. That is how he completed a five year course in painting and drawing.

Most of his works are done on acrylic. “I paint whatever comes on my mind. It can be nature, landscapes or even portraits. I paint and draw what my heart says”, tells Praveesh.

He has done over 1000 paintings and exhibited his art works at various platforms. His last show was in Dubai and one more show was scheduled in the Gulf, but got postponed due to Coronavirus crisis. Praveesh has done over 15 exhibitions across Kerala, mostly in Kochi.

The fondest memory he says, was winning an award in the year 2017. “I received the CM Karunakaran award for my works. That was the biggest appreciation I received till date”, says Praveesh.

Making the fullest out of life

Praveesh has been using a wheelchair since the past eight years now. His family comprising of wife and 12-year-old daughter have always stood by him. They travel together and believes that there is much to explore in the world. “I know my family is always there with me, so I cannot achieve anything. That is the kind of confidence that they instill in me”, he says.

Ask him about his future plans and Praveesh says that only art is on his mind. “I want to paint and draw as much as possible. I hope to exhibit my works across the world. I wanted to settle abroad because there are better opportunities for people with disabilities, but I have dropped the plan due to my mobility issues. I want to learn more things and grow as an artist”, he says.

Since the past few months, Praveesh has been finding it hard to paint with his hand owing to his disability. “My hands are getting weaker. Maybe I will start learning foot and mouth painting. I believe each person must do everything in their best they can. A disability is only in people’s attitude. Smile at everyone”, he says.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: