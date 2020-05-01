Online therapy & counselling sessions at Prayatna Center reach out to disabled kids & parents

Prayatna Center for Child Development in Kochi is holding online sessions for children with disabilities as well as their parents. The therapy sessions are for children whereas exclusive counselling sessions are held for parents. Their online sessions have been receiving great reviews. Prayatna has something exclusive for the global disabled community during these Coronavirus times.

For six year old Devadathan who has a developmental delay, this lockdown period has been tough since he is unable to go outdoors. Undoubtedly, his mother Hima was having a tough time managing her son. That was when Prayatna Center for Child Development in Kochi started online therapy and counselling sessions for parents. Devadathan, who was a regular at Prayatna, is now feeling better, peaceful and happier after attending the sesisons.

According to studies, at least one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism. That is why there is an urgent need to reach out and help children with not just autism, but other disabilities too. Not to forget their parents who need help as well.

Prayatna is a childcare center for children with developmental and behavioral issues. Before the lockdown, they have been holding regular sessions for various therapies including speech and occupational.

Bonny John, Manager, Prayatna says that they have been rendering services since a long time.

We always ensure that parents are present along with the child when the therapy sessions are happening. So now, we have moved our sessions online which makes things easier for parents too. They can know how each session is happening. This benefits both the child and the parents as well- Bonny John, Manager, Prayatna.

Exclusive online sessions from Prayatna

The lockdown period has been hard for many parents. According to Bonny, these counselling sessions have benefitted many parents.

Currently, over 40 children and their parents are part of the online venture. 15 therapists are providing sessions. Parents are given tips on how to engage their children. They are also shown how therapies can be done inside the comfort of homes.

The current tough times have affected people with disabilities from across the world. So Prayatna wants to do their bit to help the global disabled community. “We are doing a few online sessions free of cost for disabled people who needs help during these Coronavirus times. We provide immediate solutions too”, says Bonny.

Each sessions last for about 45 minutes to one hour. Apart from children with autism, many others with cerebral palsy and other developmental delays are part of the venture.

“These online sessions have helped Devadathan a lot. Moreover, I can also learn how to train my son from inside our home. He has a developmental delay with mild symptoms of autism”, says Hima.

For more details, you can contact their helpline number at +91 95445-95551.

