Deaf dancer Prerana Keshav Sahane is an achiever who does not let a disability stop her

This year, September 21-25 is celebrated as International Week of the Deaf across the world. In our monthly campaign #InternationalWeekOfTheDeaf2020, we bring you stories of people from India’s deaf community who are true heroes and achievers. Today we feature 32-year-old dancer and national award winner Prerana Keshav Sahane from Pune.

Prerana is an Indian term which means ‘motivation’. The life and journey of 32-year-old Prerana Keshav Sahane, based in Pune, is inspiring and one that can fill every person’s heart with joy. A renowned dancer who has performed for more than 75 shows, Prerana who has a hearing impairment does not let a disability stop her from being an achiever, all thanks to her parents! Today, she is happily married with a four-year-old son. Prerana’s family shows that staying together and empowering a girl child with disability can do wonders.

Prerana’s early years

Prerana’s mother Ujjwala Sahane is rock solid support to her daughter. When Prerana was around six months old, she had a paralysis where the hearing center of her brain got damaged. She was unable to move her legs as well. Doctors wrote off that she wouldn’t sit, stand or do anything independently.

But Ujjwala and her husband Keshav Sahane started Ayurveda treatment for Prerana which did help her a lot. By the age of three, she started walking.

Ujjwala says that school was not exactly fun for Prerana who is vocal. She speaks Marathi and Hindi. Prerana completed her class 12 from an open school, but faced many difficulties.

“Other students used hearing aids, but Prerana was hundred percent deaf and using hearing aids did not help her. So I used to teach her once she comes back home”, says Ujjwala who worked as a teacher. The vast syllabus and academics only made things harder for young Prerana. But Ujjwala and Keshav did not back out from empowering their daughter.

A born winner and passionate dancer

Teaching dance to Prerana was not a cakewalk for her or teacher Shumita Mahajan who runs ‘Sadhana Nrutyalay’. Prerana always showed interest towards the art-form and that is why Ujjwala and Keshav decided to introduce her to dance at a young age.

The first few years were hard. Mahajan was also not fully aware on how to teach a deaf child to dance. “But she took up the challenge though Prerana found it hard to learn. One day, while Mahajan was teaching other senior students, Prerana watched them. Immediately, she went up to her teacher and showed the same ‘mudras’ and steps which amused Mahajan. It was at that moment when Mahajan decided to teach her dance, no matter what obstacles came their way”, says Ujjwala. Prerana’s teacher and parents understood that there was music inside her and most importantly, the urge to learn to dance.

It took Prerana sixteen years to learn dance. Her first public dance performance was held on 1 June 2007 when she was 21 years old. There were days when Keshav used to wait outside the dance class so that Prerana can finish her sessions and he could reach out to her if needed.

In over a decade, Prerana performed at many places including temple festivals at Guruvayoor, Mookambika and Udupi, Kolkata and Mumbai to name a few. She has done solo performances for over 75 shows and with groups as well. Prerana has won more than 35 awards for her performances including a national award.

Prerana is teaching dance to children and hopes to start a dance school for hearing impaired children. “That is her biggest dream”, says Keshav.

An empowered young woman

Prerana is currently doing her under-graduation in Marathi. Ujjwala has written her daughter’s autobiography ‘Prerana- The soul of silence’ of which three editions have already been released. It also got an award from the Maharashtra government in the year 2015.

Ujjwala and Keshav counsels other parents who have disabled children and even manages a marriage bureau for hearing impaired people.

Ujjwala recalls a heart-warming incident. “When Prerana had the paralysis as a baby and when we realized she is going to be deaf, we lost all hope. We decided to die by suicide, all three of us. That is when my sister gifted us Helen Keller’s ‘Story of my life’. We read that and decided to stand by our daughter no matter what”, says Ujjwala.

“Treat disabled people with respect. Give them opportunities and help them when needed”, says Ujjwala and Keshav together.

Prerana is now married to Swapnil Dixit, who is also deaf. They have a four-year-old son Yash who is currently their bundle of joy.

You can contact Ujjwala at +91 99222-13695.

