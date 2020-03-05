President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

nirbhaya president mercy plea

The execution dates of Nirbhaya convicts Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur and Vinay Sharma that was scheduled for 3 March was postponed. This was because the convicts had not exhausted all their legal options to delay execution. Pawan Gupta had sent a mercy plea to the President of India which got rejected on Wednesday. So all options for Pawan are now closed.

Pawan had also filed for curative petition that was rejected by the Supreme Court of India last Monday. His legal options ended there. It was after that he sent a mercy plea to the President of India.

A Delhi court stated that the execution dates of all the four convicts cannot be postponed for longer. Reportedly, all of them will be hanged together. The court also criticized Pawan Gupta’s lawyer for filing such petitions when the execution dates are closer.

23 year old Jyoti Singh, known as Nirbhaya, was a medical student in Delhi. She was brutally raped and murdered in a moving bus in December 2012. She was later thrown onto the road. Jyoti succumbed to her injuries after two weeks. Her mother Asha Devi told that she is upset over justice being delayed to her daughter.

Reaction on social media

Many people took to social media pointing out that they are looking forward for justice being served to Nirbhaya.

“President turns down the mercy petition filed by Nirbhaya’s rape and murder convict Pawan Gupta. Fresh death warrant once issued will be implemented and finally Justice will be done to Nirbhaya”, tweeted Jay Shah.

“President Ram Nath Kovind has once again rejected the mercy plea filed by Nirbhaya gangrape and murder accused Pawan Gupta. Now waiting for the court to issue thefresh date for execution of death warrants soon”, tweeted Gyanita Sinha.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

narendra modi

Headlines

PM Modi says no need to panic over coronavirus

Delhi violence

Headlines

35 dead in Delhi violence, tension continues in areas

Man wearing a face mask

Headlines

Italian tourists quarantined for suspected coronavirus

nirbhaya president mercy plea

Headlines

Nirbhaya convicts not to be hanged today

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community