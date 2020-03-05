President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

The execution dates of Nirbhaya convicts Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur and Vinay Sharma that was scheduled for 3 March was postponed. This was because the convicts had not exhausted all their legal options to delay execution. Pawan Gupta had sent a mercy plea to the President of India which got rejected on Wednesday. So all options for Pawan are now closed.

Pawan had also filed for curative petition that was rejected by the Supreme Court of India last Monday. His legal options ended there. It was after that he sent a mercy plea to the President of India.

A Delhi court stated that the execution dates of all the four convicts cannot be postponed for longer. Reportedly, all of them will be hanged together. The court also criticized Pawan Gupta’s lawyer for filing such petitions when the execution dates are closer.

23 year old Jyoti Singh, known as Nirbhaya, was a medical student in Delhi. She was brutally raped and murdered in a moving bus in December 2012. She was later thrown onto the road. Jyoti succumbed to her injuries after two weeks. Her mother Asha Devi told that she is upset over justice being delayed to her daughter.

Reaction on social media

Many people took to social media pointing out that they are looking forward for justice being served to Nirbhaya.

“President turns down the mercy petition filed by Nirbhaya’s rape and murder convict Pawan Gupta. Fresh death warrant once issued will be implemented and finally Justice will be done to Nirbhaya”, tweeted Jay Shah.

“President Ram Nath Kovind has once again rejected the mercy plea filed by Nirbhaya gangrape and murder accused Pawan Gupta. Now waiting for the court to issue thefresh date for execution of death warrants soon”, tweeted Gyanita Sinha.

