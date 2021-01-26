Get-hooked January 26, 2021
#GlaucomaAwarenessMonth – Do’s & Don’ts of Treatment
1
Glaucoma is the leading cause of vision loss among Americans, particularly people over the age of 40. There is no cure for this condition but there are many things one should do and should not do to keep the condition from worsening.
January is marked as Glaucoma Awareness Month. This related eye disease, which is age-related, affects over three million Americans, mainly over the age of 40.
Glaucoma damages the optic nerve in the eye. This is the nerve that sends images to the brain. It’s often linked to a build-up of pressure inside the eye called intraocular pressure. The condition gets worse over time and if left untreated can cause permanent vision loss. People with glaucoma who follow their treatment plan and have regular eye check-ups can keep their vision.
Tips for Living with Glaucoma
Glaucoma is a lifelong condition and needs continual follow-up with your eye doctor. There are other things you can do to help keep your eyes healthy.
Here are do’s and don’ts when you have glaucoma.
- Exercise regularly – Regular exercise helps reduce eye pressure and keep blood flowing to the nerves in your eye. But check with your doctor about the exercise program as some activities like weight lifting can raise pressure.
“Do not hold your breath when lifting heavy weights”, advises Dr Tania Lamba, glaucoma specialist at the DC Veterans Affair Medical Center and Clinical Assistant Professor at the George Washington University. “If you have glaucoma it can cause the eye pressure to increase”.
- Healthy diet – A healthy, well-rounded diet helps keep the body and eyes healthy. Eat food rich in nutrients like dark, leafy greens for instance.
- Don’t miss your medications – Ensure you take your eye drops or medicines as directed by the doctor. Being careless about your medication can make the condition worse. Dr Lamba advises gently closing the eyes for one to two minutes after putting in the eye drops and waiting five minutes between drops if you are using many drops at the same time. Sharing eye drops with other people is also strictly a no-no. “There are many different types of glaucoma eye drops!”, she warns. Another reason to not share is to avoid cross infection from the medication bottle”.
“Do take your drops every day and as close to “on time” as possible. They only work to lower your eye pressure when you get them into your eye”, cautions Dr Jullia A. Rosdahl, MD PhD, a glaucoma specialist at Duke Eye Center in Durham, North Carolina.
You cannot prevent glaucoma so getting regular eye exams in critical. If you are over the age of 40 and have a family history of glaucoma, you must get yourself checked regularly. Do check with other family members if they have been screened for glaucoma as glaucoma can run in families.
1
Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today
We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!