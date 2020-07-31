Priest, 16 cops involved in Ayodhya ceremony test Covid+ve

A priest and 16 policemen on duty at Ayodhya, where the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple is scheduled to be held on 5 August, have tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to news reports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony along with 50 VIPs.

The event was to be held maintaining all the safety rules for coronavirus.

Meanwhile images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be beamed across the giant billboards in Times Square in New York on 5 August to celebrate the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony. Organisers are calling this a one-of-a-kind and historic event.

Prominent community leader and President, American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani, said these billboards are being specially hired for the event.

Images of the words ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Hindi and English, Lord Ram’s portraits and videos, 3D portraits of the temple’s design and architecture as well as pictures of the laying of the foundation stone by Prime Minister Modi will be displayed across several billboards.

Members of the Indian community will also gather at Times Square oto mark the celebration and distribute sweets.

“This is an event that comes once in the life of mankind”, said Sewhani to the media. “We had to give it a befitting celebration and what better place than the iconic Times Square to commemorate. Under Prime Minister Modi, the construction of the Ram Temple is a dream come true for Hindus all over the world. Till six years back, we never thought that this day will come soon but due to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, this day has come and we want to celebrate it in a befitting way,” he said.