Prince William praised for using sign language at ceremony

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Prince William was seen using sign language at an award ceremony held at Buckingham Palace earlier this week. The event was held to honor deaf television presenter Alex Duguid MBE who has been hosting the show ‘Emmerdale and Coronation Street’ for over a decade. Prince William’s latest gesture received a lot of praise on social media.

The British royal family is currently going through crisis as Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle decided to step away from royal duties. But Harry’s brother Prince William‘s latest gesture at an award ceremony has won many hearts for the royal family yet again. Prince William was seen using sign language to communicate to an award recipient at the ceremony held at Buckingham Palace earlier this week. Many people across the world took to their social media to praise the Prince.

Honoring deaf television presenter

Deaf Television presenter Alex Duguid MBE was honored for signing the show ‘Emmerdale and Coronation Street’ for deaf audience across the country. Duguid has been hosting the show for nearly a decade. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Prince William can be seen signing ‘congratulations’ to which Duguid smiles.

Congratulations Alex Duguid MBE, honoured by The Duke of Cambridge for services to Deaf People and to British Sign Language Education- Kensington Palace.

The royal family has previous ties with the deaf community. Princess Diana, mother of Prince William, was a patron of the British Deaf Association (BDA). She was honored as an ‘inspiration to the deaf community’.



Praises on social media

Social media was flooded with praises for Prince William.

“I didn’t know Prince William knows sign language. This is so great”, tweeted Courtney.

“Congratulations Mr Duguid! How nice of Prince William to learn a bit of sign language to enable communication”, tweeted Lou.

“Alex Duguid from #SouthShields has been awarded an MBE for services to deaf people. Prince William congratulated him using British Sign Language”, tweeted Charlotte Elmore.

Also Read: