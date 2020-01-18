Prince William praised for using sign language at ceremony

prince william using sign language

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Prince William was seen using sign language at an award ceremony held at Buckingham Palace earlier this week. The event was held to honor deaf television presenter Alex Duguid MBE who has been hosting the show ‘Emmerdale and Coronation Street’ for over a decade. Prince William’s latest gesture received a lot of praise on social media.

The British royal family is currently going through crisis as Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle decided to step away from royal duties. But Harry’s brother Prince William‘s latest gesture at an award ceremony has won many hearts for the royal family yet again. Prince William was seen using sign language to communicate to an award recipient at the ceremony held at Buckingham Palace earlier this week. Many people across the world took to their social media to praise the Prince.

Honoring deaf television presenter

Deaf Television presenter Alex Duguid MBE was honored for signing the show ‘Emmerdale and Coronation Street’ for deaf audience across the country. Duguid has been hosting the show for nearly a decade. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Prince William can be seen signing ‘congratulations’ to which Duguid smiles.

Congratulations Alex Duguid MBE, honoured by The Duke of Cambridge for services to Deaf People and to British Sign Language Education- Kensington Palace.

The royal family has previous ties with the deaf community. Princess Diana, mother of Prince William, was a patron of the British Deaf Association (BDA). She was honored as an ‘inspiration to the deaf community’.

HR Initiatives in Building Inclusive and Accessible Workplaces
HR Initiatives in Building Inclusive and Accessible Workplaces

Praises on social media

Social media was flooded with praises for Prince William.

“I didn’t know Prince William knows sign language. This is so great”, tweeted Courtney.

“Congratulations Mr Duguid! How nice of Prince William to learn a bit of sign language to enable communication”, tweeted Lou.

“Alex Duguid from #SouthShields has been awarded an MBE for services to deaf people. Prince William congratulated him using British Sign Language”, tweeted Charlotte Elmore.

Also Read:

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

food and mental health

Get-Hooked

What you eat affects your mental health says new study

pulkit sharma boyonbatmobile

Get-Hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers – Instagram star Pulkit Sharma uses humour to change attitudes

Poster of event

Get-Hooked

Come watch disabled kids & adults walk the ramp & sing at this Kolkata event

stress of parents of disabled

Get-Hooked

Families of kids with autism undergo higher emotional stress, says study

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-Hooked

Understanding Stress of Moving House for Child with Autism

Get-Hooked

Understanding Headaches in Children with Autism

Get-Hooked

Understanding Benefits of Learning Coding For Children with Intellectual Disabilities

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto