Beauty queen Priya Bhargava is experimenting with her cooking skills this lockdown

Multi-talented Priya Bhargava, who is a wheelchair user, is trying her hand in new things now. As soon as the lockdown began, she started uploading videos of cooking new dishes on her Facebook page ‘Tutorial by Priya Bhargava’. She has been getting a lot of positive responses for it. After the grand success, Priya plans to post more cooking videos.

Priya Bhargava dons many roles. An artist, motivational speaker, beauty pageant winner, the list goes on. This wheelchair user has proved her expertise and skills in all that she does. Priya’s Facebook page ‘Tutorial by Priya Bhargava’ was created two years back to upload her YouTube videos. Now, after the lockdown, Priya has a new found love and cooking it is. Priya’s cooking videos are an instant hit amongst her page followers. She says that earlier she was never active in cooking, but now with lots of time in hand, she is experimenting with her culinary skills.

Love for cooking

Priya started her page two years back to upload educational videos. It was basically learning by doing concept. Recently she decided to put her cooking videos, and yes the good response made her want to do more!

If you know me personally then who would also know that I am a multitasking person. I am never happy doing one thing at a time. I thought of starting this page so that I could make others learn what I know. This further motivates me. When I see my page and work, I get motivation to do more and better- Priya Bhargava.

For someone like Priya who loves perfection in everything that she does, cooking was all about joy and peace. She calls it meditation, something that relaxes and calms her down. “If you are distracted then it will reflect in the taste of your recipe”, she says.

There has been a spike in the number of followers for her page. That has clearly boosted her confidence.

Priya has already put up her videos of making Dates and Dry Fruit laddoos, Mint & Raw Mango Chutney and Paalak Paneer and Aaloo Balls. She loves Aloo Poori. Ask her what is in her list next and tap comes the reply, “Idli Cake”!

She has been getting a lot of good reviews and positive feedback for her ‘Dates and Dry Fruit Laddoos’, something that Priya proudly says!

Need for an accessible set-up to cook

Being a wheelchair user, Priya needs an accessible kitchen where she can experiment with her cooking skills. Moving around in a wheelchair while inside the kitchen can otherwise be a difficult task.

Priya says that since disability varies from person to person, the kitchen must be personalized according to one’s needs.

She has a few options too – Like induction cooking tops that can be kept anywhere so that cooking can be done independently. Microwave is another smart option. High movable stools can also be helpful. Some recipes can be eaten raw as well. “If you can sit on the slab like I do, then it is another option”, she adds.

According to Priya, cooking is a wide area to explore. There is no end to it. Priya says that she got into kitchen because she did not have any other option as her mother fell ill. Since she was weak, Priya wanted to ensure that her mother gets healthy and hygienic meals.

“I could trust only myself. So I started taking interest in cooking. The desire to learn and doing is more important. I never knew that this will excite me and I would explore cooking up to that extent. If you are not willing to do anything then you would make excuses otherwise you will find a way out”, she says.

13 year Komal Rawat from Noida is one amongst those who tried Priya’s Raw Mango Chutney. “It came out really well. So now I’am learning more recipes from her Facebook page during this lockdown period. I hope she is going to put up more videos”, says Komal.

You can check out the Dates and Dry Fruits Tutorial video below.

Posted by Tutorial by Priya Bhargava on Wednesday, 6 May 2020

