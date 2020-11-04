  • Priyanca Radhakrishnan is New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister

Priyanca Radhakrishnan is New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister

Image of priyanca radhakrishnan

In a proud moment for India, New Zealand (NZ) gets its first Indian-origin woman as a minister. Priyanca Radhakrishnan who hails from North Paravur in Kerala is a two-time Member of Parliament and NZ left-leaning labor party leader for over 14 years. Priyanca became the minister on Monday after NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern brought in five new ministers into her executive.

41-year-old Priyanca was born to R Radhakrishnan who hails from North Paravur of Ernakulam in Kerala. An IIT alumnus, Priyanca left to Singapore to pursue her higher studies and then to New Zealand where she completed a master’s degree. In the meantime, Priyanca got active in politics too. She started working as a social worker for the Indian community at Auckland. Priyanca got married to NZ citizen Richardson and settled down in the country.

Priyanca will be the Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities as well as the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, and Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment.

Wishes on social media

When Priyanca scripted history, she was showered with love and appreciation from Indian leaders.

“It gives us immense happiness to learn that Priyanca Radhakrishnan (@priyancanzlp) became the first-ever Indian-origin minister of New Zealand. The Labour party leader has her roots in Kerala. On behalf of the people of the State, we extend our warmest greetings”, tweeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Congratulations to @priyancanzlp on becoming the first NewZealand Cabinet Minister of Indian origin. Keralites taking great pride in this news!”, tweeted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

“Heartiest congratulations to MP @priyancanzlp on becoming a minister in #NewZealand . Indeed a proud day for Indian diaspora! Wishing her success in her new role as a Minister”, tweeted V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

People gathered on the streets

Headlines

Maharashtra extends lockdown to 30 November

French President Emmanuel Macron

Headlines

India criticises personal attacks on French President

attack on doctors

Headlines

Delhi records highest single day Covid cases

Gavel used in court

Headlines

High level committee to probe Delhi riots

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

What makes Udaan in Jalandhar a uniquely inclusive school

Get-hooked

My disability taught me to unlock my potential - My Take by Dhanya Ravi

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Technology

#TechThursdays - EMx turns the spotlight on early intervention & inclusive education in the 3rd edition