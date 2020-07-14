Probe ordered into gangster Vikas Dubey’s death

An independent one-member commission will investigate the death of Vikas Dubey, the Uttar Pradesh gangster who was shot dead last week. Police claimed they shot him as he tried to escape police custody after a car accident.

The commission will be headed by a retired judge and will submit a report within two months.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Dubey’s rise. This will be made up of a senior IAS officer and two cops.

Several questions are being asked over the police’s version of events that led to Dubey’s death. Videos and witness accounts have shown that the police version is full of doubts. There have been no convincing answers from the police.

Police claim they tried to get Dubey to surrender but he fired at them, forcing them to retaliate. The police said they had to fire back in self-defence. Among the questions being asked are why the car Dubey was being transported in was switched and why a dangerous criminal was not handcuffed.

There are also reports that many police officers were part of Dubey’s criminal network. One cop has been arrested and four more cops from the same police station have been suspended. Thirty others are under probe

Dubey faced 60 criminal cases, including 20 cases of murder and attempt to murder and at least 19 cases of rioting.