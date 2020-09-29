Protests held in front of India Gate amidst approval of farm bills

On Monday, a group of more than twenty men protested against the controversial farm bill in front of the India Gate in New Delhi. A tractor was set on fire and five people were arrested in connection to the case.

According to reports, protestors gathered in front of India Gate by 7.15 am on Monday. They had brought a tractor along with them which was later set to fire.

Protestors were also seen holding pictures of Bhagat Singh and raised slogans against the central government and the farm bill. All the protestors were identified to be from Punjab where the farm bills protests are at its peak ever since it was introduced at the Rajya Sabha last week.

Punjab Youth Congress live streamed the video of the tractor being burnt. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also criticized the central government for their stand regarding the bill which had put the livelihood of thousands of farmers across India at stake. In a historical move, Singh, a member of Congress party, was amongst those who participated in the protests in Punjab. Talking about the tractor being burnt in front of India Gate, Singh said that it shows public anger against the bills.

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave nod to three farm bills that were cleared by the parliament.