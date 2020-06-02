Protests spread across US over racism & police brutality

The death of African-American man George Floyd has sparked outrage across the United States of America. Though the protests against police were peaceful in the first few days, it has now become violent with protestors trying to enter American President’s office ‘The White House’. On Sunday, police fired tear gas outside ‘The White House’ as protestors damaged property. A curfew has been imposed in many USA cities as well. This protest against racism and police brutality is undoubtedly one of the biggest protests witnessed by the nation.

Over the past few days, protestors have been vandalizing police stations, shops and had destroyed public property too. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been called to conduct a federal civil rights probe.

On 25 May, an African-American man named George Floyd was killed at Minneapolis by police officer Derek Chauvin. Reportedly, three police personals tried to arrest Floyd on charges of using counterfeit notes at a local deli. In videos that did the rounds on social media, Chauvin could be seen dragging Floyd from inside his car. He then kept his leg on the right side of Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes which is the reason for Floyd’s death. He was seen gasping for breath and also requested Chauvin not to kill him. All the other police officers just stood there and watched the brutal act. The video was widely circulated and showed the insensitivity of officials towards black people in USA. Though Chauvin was arrested, protestors demanded that he must be charged with murder.