PUBG game app amongst 118 Chinese apps banned in India

With rising tensions between India and China, Indian government has decided to ban more Chinese apps. PUBG Mobile, a game app widely used amongst youngsters was banned on Wednesday along with 118 other mobile apps.

In India, there are over 50 million PUBG users. This online multiplayer shooting game is a hit amongst the younger generation of the country. PUBG is also marked as the world’s top five smartphone games which has over 734 million downloads.

In a statement released, the Indian government said that the latest move will ensure sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of Indians. There were reports that the apps were using information of Indian users and leaking it to outside sources which was a threat to security of mobile users. The government has been receiving many complaints based on this.

The other apps that were blocked includes online payment services, game apps, software to edit selfies and dating sites.

In June this year, the Indian government had banned many Chinese apps including the popular video-sharing app TikTok citing security reasons.