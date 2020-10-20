  • Puja pandals to be no-entry zones for visitors: Calcutta High Court

Puja pandals to be no-entry zones for visitors: Calcutta High Court

image of calcutta high court

The famous Durga Puja of Bengal is just a couple of days ahead. On Monday, Calcutta High Court said that puja pandals will be a no-entry zone for visitors. Due to rapid spread of Coronavirus, only organizers will be allowed at puja venues. Numbers have been limited to 25 for big pandals and 15 for small pandals. Moreover, all venues will be treated as containment zones.

A division bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee said that social distancing and other Covid guidelines must be followed inside all pandals. ‘No entry’ boards must be put up. Barricades of five meters for small pandals and double for big ones must be erected.

Stating that state police does not have enough resources to control the crowd if they get out to the streets, court said that people must remain safe inside their homes.

West Bengal is one of the worst affected states in India due to Covid spread. Over 3 lakh cases have been reported with over 6000 deaths. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the puja must be put to hold this year due to Covid spread.

